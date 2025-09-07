Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Stock Price Down 4.1% – Time to Sell?

Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 52.25 ($0.71). Approximately 34,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 106,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.50 ($0.74).

Virgin Wines UK Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 64.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 54.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. The company has a market cap of £27.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2,090.00 and a beta of 1.18.

About Virgin Wines UK

Virgin Wines is one of the UK’s largest direct-to-consumer online wine retailers. It is an award-winning business which has a reputation for supplying and curating high quality products, excellent levels of customer service and innovative ways of retailing.

The Company, which is headquartered in Norwich, UK, was established in 2000 by the Virgin Group and was subsequently acquired by Direct Wines in 2005 before being bought out by the Virgin Wines management team, led by CEO Jay Wright and CFO Graeme Weir, in 2013.

