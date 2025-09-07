BYD Electronic (International) (OTC:BYDIF) Shares Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited (OTC:BYDIF – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$5.19 and last traded at C$5.19. 226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.30.
BYD Electronic (International) Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.79.
BYD Electronic (International) Company Profile
BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of mobile handset components, modules, and other products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company is involved in various businesses comprising smart phones, tablet PCs, new energy vehicles, residential energy storage, smart home, game hardware, unmanned aerial vehicles, AI servers, 3D printers, Internet of Things, robots, communication equipment, health devices, and other diversified market areas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BYD Electronic (International)
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Union Pacific: Laying the Tracks for America’s Industrial Renewal
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- TransDigm’s Edge: From Spare Parts to Sky-High Profits
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Spire Global: Tiny Satellites, Big Buy Ratings and Upside
Receive News & Ratings for BYD Electronic (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD Electronic (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.