Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,720,577.92. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total transaction of $12,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 415,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,353,335.68. This trade represents a 10.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,286,457 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $334.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.43, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.09 and its 200 day moving average is $237.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.90 and a 52-week high of $356.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 37.17%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.00.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

