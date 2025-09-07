Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427,068 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $83,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $211.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.11. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $214.20.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

