Plancorp LLC Has $957,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.5% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $283.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.85 and a 200-day moving average of $292.60. The stock has a market cap of $152.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $339.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.97 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.43.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

