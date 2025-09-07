107,052 Shares in Dover Corporation $DOV Bought by Shellback Capital LP

Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 107,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,807,000. Dover comprises approximately 1.8% of Shellback Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Shellback Capital LP owned approximately 0.08% of Dover at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 707.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Dover by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth $739,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 77.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,677,000 after purchasing an additional 268,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dover from $219.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.92.

Dover stock opened at $177.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.01. Dover Corporation has a one year low of $143.04 and a one year high of $222.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 29.29%.Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Dover has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.350-9.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 12.55%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

