Kestra Investment Management LLC Buys 2,637 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of IVV opened at $650.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $655.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $637.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $595.41. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $655.44.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

