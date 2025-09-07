Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,533 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.6% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 33,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Triavera Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 15.7% in the first quarter. Triavera Capital LLC now owns 83,605 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after buying an additional 11,365 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 45,149 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 9,046 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 24.3% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 42.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 761,467 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,157,000 after buying an additional 228,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $117.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.78. The firm has a market cap of $212.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

