Infinitum Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 50,000 Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Infinitum Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,000. Datadog accounts for about 1.6% of Infinitum Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Datadog by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Datadog by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $136.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $170.08. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 388.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Datadog had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $13,067,394.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 548,715 shares in the company, valued at $66,784,102.65. The trade was a 16.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 55,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $7,407,758.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 438,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,735,979.55. This represents a 11.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,505,813 shares of company stock worth $195,879,679 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. UBS Group set a $165.00 target price on Datadog and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson set a $160.00 price objective on Datadog and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Datadog from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.10.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

