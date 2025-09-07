Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Acquires 11,600 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 0.07% of ServiceNow worth $110,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 5,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in ServiceNow by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 125,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,358,000 after acquiring an additional 72,860 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOW. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.20.

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,452 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.05, for a total transaction of $1,299,612.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,037.85. This trade represents a 76.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,097 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.11, for a total value of $1,003,875.67. Following the sale, the director owned 9,307 shares in the company, valued at $8,516,928.77. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,976 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,775 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $913.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.02, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $936.79 and its 200 day moving average is $922.51.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

