Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. BankPlus Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $189.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26. The company has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.07 and its 200 day moving average is $177.66.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

