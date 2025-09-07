UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires 2,002 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $30,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,829,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,359,747,000 after acquiring an additional 346,994 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 38.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,518,000 after acquiring an additional 673,837 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,013,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,500,000 after acquiring an additional 125,199 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 22.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,725,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,857,000 after acquiring an additional 313,218 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,691,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,987,000 after acquiring an additional 182,115 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $598.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $594.11 and its 200-day moving average is $506.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $651.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target (up from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $610.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNPS

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total transaction of $6,694,687.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,181,951.15. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total value of $4,245,602.10. Following the sale, the executive owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,746.85. This trade represents a 85.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.