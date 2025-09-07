NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. $CME

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $14,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $261.94 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.38 and a 52 week high of $290.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.99.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%.The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $270.53 per share, for a total transaction of $69,255.68. Following the acquisition, the director owned 258,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,849,763.88. This represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total value of $3,229,407.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,734,436.80. The trade was a 40.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $298.00 price target on CME Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.93.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

