MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $44.82 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. $CME

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 161.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,352 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $44,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 122.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 612.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $132,675.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,215. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $270.53 per share, with a total value of $69,255.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 258,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,849,763.88. This represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank cut CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $298.00 target price on shares of CME Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.93.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $261.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $94.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $212.38 and a one year high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%.CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

