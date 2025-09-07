Talon Private Wealth LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Talon Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 6,609.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 146.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in EMCOR Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EME has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W upgraded EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EMCOR Group from $503.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME opened at $625.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $320.89 and a one year high of $667.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $595.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $483.62.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

