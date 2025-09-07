Rise Advisors LLC Sells 312 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

Rise Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Newmont by 64.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in Newmont by 315.4% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Newmont by 122.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $190,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,133.76. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $477,160.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 32,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,472.30. This trade represents a 17.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,246 shares of company stock worth $1,253,559. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Newmont from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.90 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie cut Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Newmont from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.15.

Newmont Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $76.14 on Friday. Newmont Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $77.30. The stock has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day moving average of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

