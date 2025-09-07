QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Acquired by Talon Private Wealth LLC

Talon Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 559.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares during the period. Talon Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 264,405 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,615,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $20,215,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $485,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $624,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $159.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.47 and its 200-day moving average is $152.18. The stock has a market cap of $172.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $37,372.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,209.72. This represents a 25.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,626 shares of company stock worth $1,948,054 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

