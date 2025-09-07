Talon Private Wealth LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Talon Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Talon Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SWAN Capital LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total value of $1,009,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 101,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,099.75. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total transaction of $23,081,119.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,008,788.94. The trade was a 40.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 569,422 shares of company stock valued at $106,629,618 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.68.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $194.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.33 and a 200-day moving average of $185.71. The company has a market cap of $130.07 billion, a PE ratio of 121.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $144.15 and a one year high of $210.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

