Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,400 shares, agrowthof100.0% from the July 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $891,930.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.52. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

