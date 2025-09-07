Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,200 shares, adropof51.9% from the July 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mexico Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 101,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mexico Fund during the first quarter worth $46,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mexico Fund by 3.7% during the second quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 130,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mexico Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 137,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mexico Fund by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 81,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the period.

Shares of Mexico Fund stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. Mexico Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

