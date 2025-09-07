Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) Short Interest Update

Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,200 shares, anincreaseof100.0% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIEQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,579,000.

Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3%

AIEQ stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.27 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The company has a market cap of $115.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.15.

Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF Company Profile

The AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Total Market index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US stocks selected by a proprietary, quantitative model that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI). AIEQ was launched on Oct 17, 2017 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

