Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,898 Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 151.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,657,000 after buying an additional 94,355 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $939,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,564,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $296,121.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,154.90. This represents a 62.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.92, for a total value of $36,798.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,559.60. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,271,543. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $144.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.08. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $164.00 price target on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $164.00 price target (down from $167.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on YUM

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.