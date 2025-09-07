AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,200 shares, anincreaseof100.0% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Price Performance

Shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average is $27.90. AXS Change Finance ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $40.49.

Get AXS Change Finance ESG ETF alerts:

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 US large-cap stocks that meet diverse environmental, social, and governance standards. CHGX was launched on Oct 10, 2017 and is managed by AXS Investments.

Receive News & Ratings for AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Change Finance ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.