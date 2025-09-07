Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,057,328 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 85.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057,328 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.23% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $76,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDXX opened at $642.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $593.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.14 and a 52 week high of $688.12. The company has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (up previously from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.44.

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.53, for a total transaction of $787,836.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,034,299.71. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 8,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.74, for a total transaction of $5,279,921.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,041.68. This represents a 54.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,057 shares of company stock worth $34,293,468. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

