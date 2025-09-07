Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Shares Down 4.8% – Here’s What Happened

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.44. 24,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 32,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.
Rubicon Organics Stock Down 4.8%
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35.
Rubicon Organics Company Profile
Rubicon Organics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, processing, and sale of organic cannabis for the recreational and medical-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis products in jar, bag, pre-rolls, edible, poutine sauce mix, milled flower, relief stick, cool stick, and oil.
