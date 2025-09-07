flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.25 and last traded at $31.25. Approximately 1,160 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

flatexDEGIRO Trading Down 0.8%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.45.

flatexDEGIRO Company Profile

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through flatex and DEGIRO segments. The company offers online brokerage services, including execution-only securities transactions under the flatex brand; shares, bonds, futures, options, stock-exchange-traded products, and stock-exchange-traded funds under the DEGIRO brand name; and services for professional traders, short selling services for selected shares and bonds, and trading lines under the ViTrade brand.

