Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Short Interest Update

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,220,000 shares, adeclineof51.6% from the July 31st total of 12,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,291,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,291,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $22.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.18. The company has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $23.10.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab International Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 141,460 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 397,716 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 77,863 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 279,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 151,504 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.