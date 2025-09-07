Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Shares Up 3.6% – Should You Buy?

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.47 and last traded at $15.38. Approximately 2,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97.

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three segments: TOMRA Collection, TOMRA Recycling, and TOMRA Food. The TOMRA Collection segment engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

