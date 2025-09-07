Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) Trading Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.57 and last traded at $32.87. 189,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 287,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.76.

Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 0.3%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01. The company has a market cap of $172.57 million, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 3.41.

Get Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $208,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $396,000.

Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (WEBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ Internet Composite index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of the largest and most liquid U.S. Internet companies. WEBL was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.