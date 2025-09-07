Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) Shares Up 1% – Here’s Why

Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.85 and last traded at $58.81. 971 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.23.

Global X Guru Index ETF Trading Up 1.0%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day moving average is $51.72. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Global X Guru Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GURU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Global X Guru Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Global X Guru Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Guru Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Global X Guru Index ETF Company Profile

The Global X Guru Index ETF (GURU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Guru index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that attempts to mimic concentrated equity positions taken by large hedge funds, as reported in public filings. GURU was launched on Jun 4, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

