Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Trading 10.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Free Report) traded up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 45,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 121,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Magna Terra Minerals Trading Up 10.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$9.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Magna Terra Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Viking and Great Northern Projects located in the Newfoundland and Labrador; Cape Spencer Project located in the east of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick; Hawkins Love Project located in west of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magna Terra Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna Terra Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.