Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Trading Up 3.9% – Here’s Why

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.22. Approximately 68,480 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3,063% from the average daily volume of 2,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Graybug Vision Stock Down 2.8%

The firm has a market cap of $4.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

