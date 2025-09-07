Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Trading 0.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.07. 68,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 71,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $59.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($2.04). Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 6,205.79% and a negative return on equity of 176.47%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Precision BioSciences

In other news, CFO John Alexander Kelly sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $63,163.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,046.10. This represents a 16.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $425,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 185.2% in the 1st quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 60,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 39,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.