K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Trading Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.03 and last traded at $27.03. 585 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, K-Bro Linen presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on KBRLF

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.15.

(Get Free Report)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.