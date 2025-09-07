Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.1% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $281,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Visa by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 455,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $159,523,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 610,517 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $192,948,000 after acquiring an additional 43,546 shares during the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $4,363,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,875. The trade was a 30.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,293 shares of company stock valued at $8,114,295 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price objective (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.96.

Visa Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE V opened at $343.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.23 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $348.51 and its 200-day moving average is $347.22.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

