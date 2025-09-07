PharVision Advisers LLC Makes New $253,000 Investment in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $174.26 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.29 and a 1 year high of $189.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.33, for a total value of $686,570.50. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,255,430.69. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.09, for a total transaction of $27,463,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,951,705 shares in the company, valued at $357,337,668.45. This represents a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,830 shares of company stock worth $41,668,789. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

