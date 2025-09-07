Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA Shares Purchased by Talon Private Wealth LLC

Talon Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,277 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 5.9% of Talon Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Talon Private Wealth LLC owned 0.22% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $44,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.61 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.58.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

