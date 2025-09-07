Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID Has $45,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 34.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Investment Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 12,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $66.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.74.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MO

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.