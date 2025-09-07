SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Stock Holdings Lifted by Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID

Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4,698.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.94. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

