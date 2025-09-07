Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $326.85 and last traded at $326.04, with a volume of 1289704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $319.93.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $370.00 target price on Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.36.

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,026,675.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,725. This represents a 41.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $869,991.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,288,350.50. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,440 shares of company stock valued at $6,786,586 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Autodesk by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the software company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the software company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

