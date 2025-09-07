12,756 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 0.6% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 6.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $151.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $186.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,998 shares of company stock worth $41,415,580 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Roth Capital set a $150.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

