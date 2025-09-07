Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Trading Down 13.8% – Here’s What Happened

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 13.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.56. 933,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,092% from the average session volume of 78,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Galway Metals Stock Down 13.8%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.42. The company has a market cap of C$53.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Galway Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galway Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galway Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.