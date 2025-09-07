Workday, Inc. $WDAY Shares Bought by Untitled Investments LP

Untitled Investments LP grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises approximately 7.5% of Untitled Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Untitled Investments LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $26,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 95,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,195,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 77.1% in the first quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 3.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 510,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,128,000 after buying an additional 15,476 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 177.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 40.2% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 5,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $105,921.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,093,578.22. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total value of $1,437,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 178,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,168.62. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,380 shares of company stock valued at $76,586,604 in the last quarter. 19.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $231.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.33 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.03.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WDAY. UBS Group set a $304.00 target price on Workday in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Workday

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.