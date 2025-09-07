Crown Castle Inc. $CCI Position Reduced by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,861 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle comprises approximately 2.6% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of Crown Castle worth $26,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,840,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,175,256,000 after buying an additional 6,341,150 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,387,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,229,260,000 after acquiring an additional 538,049 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,992,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,584,000 after purchasing an additional 72,511 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,472,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,198 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,212,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,264,000 after purchasing an additional 90,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCI. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.41.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $95.92 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.20 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.36.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.83%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

