Scientech Research LLC Invests $2.56 Million in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,000. Equinix comprises about 0.7% of Scientech Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Equinix by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,009,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 29.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 8.6% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Equinix by 21.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,215,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 11.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,935,708. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank raised Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $933.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Equinix from $1,020.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cfra Research lowered Equinix from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Equinix from $1,035.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.52.

Equinix Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $773.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 75.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $780.36 and a 200-day moving average of $827.60. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $701.41 and a 52 week high of $994.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%.The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 183.74%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

