Sepio Capital LP Has $4.16 Million Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Sepio Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $153.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $265.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.90. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 11th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.95.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

