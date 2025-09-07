Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $10.25 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 1.4% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $1,084,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 90.3% in the first quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 71.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.7% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $265.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $260.67.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $266.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.78. The company has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 90.89% and a net margin of 21.31%.The company's revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.59%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

