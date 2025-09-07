Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stake Reduced by Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,254 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $264,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $594.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $582.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $544.94. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $599.60. The stock has a market cap of $714.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

