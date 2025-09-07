Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 528 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. RTX comprises approximately 1.1% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in RTX were worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $916,739,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 14,838.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,163,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135,349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 28.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,541,000 after buying an additional 1,357,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in RTX by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,588,000 after buying an additional 1,117,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $157.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $161.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.67.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 59.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,395.84. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,798.40. This trade represents a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.