Jones Financial Companies Lllp Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 619,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,537 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 1.04% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $148,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5%

VOT stock opened at $287.58 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.64 and a twelve month high of $295.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.29 and a 200 day moving average of $266.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

